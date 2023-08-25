Fugitive Murder Suspect Nabbed After 15 years Hiding As Grilled Meatball Vendor In Northeast Thailand

A murder suspect who had eluded capture for 15 years was apprehended in Surin province for a homicide case dating back to 2008. The individual in question, named Preecha, had been operating a grilled meatball stall while evading authorities. He was arrested at his residence in Sri Khoraphum district, Surin, following orders from the Provincial Police Region 5.

The incident that brought Preecha to the attention of law enforcement occurred on October 21, 2008, when a female employee at a karaoke bar in Chiang Mai was killed. The victim’s remains were discovered three days later, discarded in a urea bag alongside the road near an entrance to a mill on a hill in Ban Pong, Hang Dong district, Chiang Mai.

Police investigations led them to Preecha, a 45-year-old individual, and two other men who allegedly invited the victim for a drink after her shift. An altercation ensued, resulting in the woman’s death. Subsequently, the trio purportedly placed her body in a urea bag and disposed of it along the Hang Dong-Samoeng Road before going their separate ways to avoid arrest.

After years spent in hiding, Preecha was found residing with his spouse in Surin, where he had been earning a livelihood by selling grilled meatballs. During questioning, Preecha confessed to being present at the scene and assisting his friends in disposing of the body, but he denied committing the actual murder.

The fugitive murder suspect was transferred to Hang Dong Police Station for further legal proceedings. Preecha had been listed as the 118th suspect on the National Police Office’s most wanted list for the year, with a reward of 100,000 baht offered for his capture, as reported by KhaoSod.