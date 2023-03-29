Get Soaked In Fun, Frolics And Thailand’s Songkran Festival

The Songkran festival is known worldwide and is celebrated to honour family values, pay respect to seniors, and participate in traditional ceremonies throughout the nation’s temples. This festival is observed as a three-day national holiday from April 13 to April 15 in Thailand. However, some locations also celebrate this festival a little later with unique local festivities.

In 2021, the International Festivals and Events Association ASIA named the Songkran festival one of the three major festivals in Asia.

Check out some key locations to celebrate Songkran in Thailand:

Northeastern Region

Dok Khun, Siang Kaen and Khao Niew Road Songkran Festival 2023

April 8 -15 at Bueng Kaen Nakhon and Sri Chan Road, Khon Kaen

UD TOWN Songkran Festival 2023

April 12 – 16 at UD TOWN, Udon Thani

Grand Isan-Nong Khai Songkran Festival 2023

April 12 -17 at Wat Pho Chai, Nong Khai

Udon Thani Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 -15 at Nong Prajak Public Park, Udon Thani

Manopirom Beach Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 -15 at Manophirom Beach, Wan Yai District, Mukdahan

Khao Pun Road Songkran Festival 2023

April 13 -15 at Phaya Si Sattanakharat Courtyard, Nakhon Phanom

PEPSI Presents SONGKRAN KORAT 2023

April 13-16 at Central Plaza Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima

Along with Songkran, the month of April in Thailand is eventful with many other cultural, traditional and religious festivities as well as special occasions, cultural shows, concerts and sports events, and excursion train trips.

