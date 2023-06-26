Global Gender Gap Index Reports Rise In Thailand’s Educational Attainment

According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2023, Thailand has made significant progress in achieving gender parity in educational attainment. It has climbed from the 92nd position to the 61st position in this category. As a result, Thailand’s overall ranking has improved to 74th place.

The Global Gender Gap Index, created by the World Economic Forum, measures and compares gender parity in four main areas: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment. It has been tracking countries’ efforts to close gender gaps since 2006.

However, the latest report reveals that no country has fully achieved gender parity, as indicated by the assessment of 146 economies. Although there has been a slight increase in global scores, rising from 68.1% to 68.4% compared to the previous year, the overall rate of progress is slowing down.

