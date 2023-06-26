North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Thailand News

Global Gender Gap Index Reports Rise In Thailand’s Educational Attainment

ByRobert Haines

Jun 26, 2023

image.png

 

 

According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2023, Thailand has made significant progress in achieving gender parity in educational attainment. It has climbed from the 92nd position to the 61st position in this category. As a result, Thailand’s overall ranking has improved to 74th place.

The Global Gender Gap Index, created by the World Economic Forum, measures and compares gender parity in four main areas: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment. It has been tracking countries’ efforts to close gender gaps since 2006.

However, the latest report reveals that no country has fully achieved gender parity, as indicated by the assessment of 146 economies. Although there has been a slight increase in global scores, rising from 68.1% to 68.4% compared to the previous year, the overall rate of progress is slowing down.

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Thailand News

Thai Government Weighs Extending Diesel Excise Tax Cut Beyond July

Jun 15, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

The History Of Thailand’s Holy-Day Alcohol Ban – And Why It Could Soon Be Lifted

Jun 6, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Unbelievable Encounter! Gigantic Centipede Crawls on House Wall

Jun 5, 2023 Robert Haines

You missed

Thailand News

Global Gender Gap Index Reports Rise In Thailand’s Educational Attainment

Jun 26, 2023 Robert Haines
Buriram News

Alleged Hospital Negligence In Buriram Leads To Patient’s Agonising Death: Daughter Demands Accountability

Jun 26, 2023 Robert Haines
Amnat Charoen

Miracle Man: Thai Doctors Wave The White Flag, But Life Waves Back

Jun 26, 2023 Robert Haines
Nakhon Ratchasima

Famous Paramedic Of Korat City Dies In A Road Accident

Jun 25, 2023 Robert Haines