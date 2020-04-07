8th April 2020
Latest:
Thailand Reports Sharp Fall In New COVID-19 Cases
Golf Tournament Postponed Until Further Notice
Thailand Logs 51 New Coronavirus Vases, 3 Deaths Monday
Covid-19 Death Rate In Thailand Averages 0.97 Per Cent
Governors Put On Alert For Tougher Measures To Contain Covid-19
Transport Co Suspends Inter-Provincial Bus Services
Summer Storm Warning In 55 Provinces
Police, Soldiers Enforce Nationwide Coronavirus Curfew
Govt Will Impose 24-Hour Curfew If Covid-19 Situation Does Not Improve
English Version Of Prime Minister's Statement Regarding Curfew And COIVD-19 Response
Buriram Local News
Home
Thailand News
Buriram News
Sports News
Restaurants and Bars
Guide to Buriram
Business News
Property Site
Chang International Circuit
Car Hire Site
Contact
Classifieds
Post a Classified
Khon Kaen News
Udon Thani News
Menu
Golf Tournament Postponed Until Further Notice
Share this:
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
Like this:
Like
Loading...
Related
7th April 2020
Robert Haines
Miscellany
←
Thailand Logs 51 New Coronavirus Vases, 3 Deaths Monday
Thailand Reports Sharp Fall In New COVID-19 Cases
→
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Buriram Times Team
%d
bloggers like this: