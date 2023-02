The FTI (Federation of Thai Industries) is holding a golf tournament this week.

The tournament will be held this coming Saturday 25 February 2023 at the Royal Creek Golf Club, located in Phen, Udon Thani.

The prize for a hole in one is a brand new Toyota Yaris.

William Property Thailand is again pleased to announe it is a sponsor of this tournament.

Please see the flyer below for further details.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related