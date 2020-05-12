Good News: 46 Thai Provinces Have Not Reported a COVID-19 Case In 28 Consecutive Days

Picture: Sanook

There were more encouraging signs on Monday that Thailand is winning the battle against the spread of COVID-19.

In his daily media briefing, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, revealed that more than half of provinces in Thailand have not reported a new COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days.

The 46 provinces that reported no new cases are:

Kanchanaburi

Kalasin

Chanthaburi

Chachoengsao

Chaiyaphum

Chiang Rai

Chiang Mai

Trang

Tak

Nakhon Nayok

Nakhon Phanom

Nakhon Sawan

Buri Ram

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Phayao

Phatthalung

Phitsanulok

Phetchaburi

Phetchabun

spread

Maha Sarakham

Mukdahan

Mae Hong Son

Yasothon

Roi Et

Rayong

Ratchaburi

Lop Buri

Lampang

Lamphun

Si Sa Ket

Sakon Nakhon

Samut Songkhram

Samut Sakhon

Sa Kaeo

Saraburi

Sukhothai

Surat Thani

Surin

Nong Khai

Nong Bua Lam Phu

Amnat Charoen

Udon Thani

Uttaradit

Uthai Thani

Ubon Ratchathani

In addition, there are still 10 provinces which have not reported a single case of COVID-19. These are:

Kamphaeng Phet

Phichit

Chai Nat

Ranong

Trat

Sing Buri

Nan

Ang Thong

Bueng Kan

Satun

As of Monday, Thailand reported a total of 3,015 COVID-19 cases, of which 2,796 have made a full recovery and been discharged, while 163 people remain in hospital. 56 people have died of COVID-19 in Thailand.

The news comes as the government is expected to announce the second phase of easing of restrictions put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to reports, a number of businesses including shopping malls and beauty salons may be allowed to open on Sunday May 17.

(Source: – Sanook)

Like this: Like Loading...