Good News: 46 Thai Provinces Have Not Reported a COVID-19 Case In 28 Consecutive Days

Picture: Sanook
There were more encouraging signs on Monday that Thailand is winning the battle against the spread of COVID-19.
In his daily media briefing, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, revealed that more than half of provinces in Thailand have not reported a new COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days.
The 46 provinces that reported no new cases are:
Kanchanaburi
Kalasin
Chanthaburi
Chachoengsao
Chaiyaphum
Chiang Rai
Chiang Mai
Trang
Tak
Nakhon Nayok
Nakhon Phanom
Nakhon Sawan
Buri Ram
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Phayao
Phatthalung
Phitsanulok
Phetchaburi
Phetchabun
spread
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Mae Hong Son
Yasothon
Roi Et
Rayong
Ratchaburi
Lop Buri
Lampang
Lamphun
Si Sa Ket
Sakon Nakhon
Samut Songkhram
Samut Sakhon
Sa Kaeo
Saraburi
Sukhothai
Surat Thani
Surin
Nong Khai
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Amnat Charoen
Udon Thani
Uttaradit
Uthai Thani
Ubon Ratchathani
In addition, there are still 10 provinces which have not reported a single case of COVID-19. These are:
Kamphaeng Phet
Phichit
Chai Nat
Ranong
Trat
Sing Buri
Nan
Ang Thong
Bueng Kan
Satun
As of Monday, Thailand reported a total of 3,015 COVID-19 cases, of which 2,796 have made a full recovery and been discharged, while 163 people remain in hospital. 56 people have died of COVID-19 in Thailand.
The news comes as the government is expected to announce the second phase of easing of restrictions put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
According to reports, a number of businesses including shopping malls and beauty salons may be allowed to open on Sunday May 17.
(Source: – Sanook)