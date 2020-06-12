‘Good News About Curfew’ In Pipeline

General Somsak Rungsita

“Good news” about the curfew would be announced on Friday (June 12), declared National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general, General Somsak Rungsita, on Thursday.

He made his remarks following Thursday’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting presided over by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Earlier this week, the NSC proposed lifting the curfew for a 15-day trial period while maintaining the state of emergency. The 15 days would be used to evaluate whether a return to normal life minus the curfew had any effect on the spread of Covid-19.

“Related authorities have reported guidelines for venues at high risk for Covid-19 infections,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the prime minister did not give any orders [during the meeting] because the process of lockdown relaxation is 95 per cent completed, while we have received good cooperation from the public as well.”

He added that the government will ease lockdown measures as much as is safely possible to allow people to return to their normal daily activities.

(Source: – The Nation)

