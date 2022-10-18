Google Maps Update Makes It Easy To Find EV Charging Stations In Thailand

As more and more people opt for electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand, Google Maps has added a feature to make it easy to find a place to charge your car. Google added the feature after searches forEV charging stationsin the kingdom grew by 350% over the past year.

Simply launch the app and search for EV charging stations to find a list of nearby chargers. The power rating is displayed which allows drivers to pick a fast or slow charging option.

There are now 1,200 EV charging stations in Thailand, mostly located in and around the capital. The government surpassed its goal of 750 EV charging stations nationwide by the end of 2022 by almost double. The government aims for 7,000 stations in the kingdom by 2027.

In March, the government approved a budget of 3 billion baht to subsidise the price of EVs for Thai people and installed two free-to-use EV charging stations in Benjakitti Park “to promote the shift to a low carbon society.”

Phuket entered a new era of sustainability in July by welcoming the island’s first-ever rentable 100% electric vehicle, the Nissan Leaf. Tourists can rent the car from SIXT Thailand and charge it at one of the six fast charging stations at InterContinental Phuket Resort at Kamala Bay. The stations can be used by anyone, not just hotel guests.

Thailand has become a regional hub for EV production. Last week, Mercedes Benz announced the arrival of the EQS model – the brand’s first pure EV to be manufactured in Thailand.

In May, Tesla registered as a company in Thailand to sell EVs in the country.

If you’re considering buying an EV in Thailand, read the Thaiger’s guide ‘What you need to know before buying an EV Car (2022).’

(Source: – The Thaiger)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related