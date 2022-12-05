North East Thailand Times

Government Highlights Road Safety Ahead Of Upcoming Holiday Weekends

ByRobert Haines

Dec 5, 2022

image.jpeg

Authorities are urging holidaymakers to exercise caution and follow traffic regulations throughout the month’s long weekends.

 

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern about public safety during the three long weekends throughout this month.

 

He also instructed the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Interior, the Royal Thai Police and other state agencies to ensure public convenience while strictly enforcing traffic laws and regulations in order to minimize accidents during the holidays.

 

The premier encouraged holiday motorists to be extra cautious and make all necessary preparations, as well as prepare themselves physically for driving. He added that drivers and motorists should strictly obey traffic laws to avoid road accidents, which are a major cause of severe and fatal accidents in Thailand.

 

According to the Accident Data Center of Thailand, 13,042 accident-related deaths were reported this year between January 1 and November 23, with over 834,130 people injured and 145 people disabled.

(Source: – Asean Now)

