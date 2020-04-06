Governors Put On Alert For Tougher Measures To Contain Covid-19

Military joins police to enforce nationwide curfew on Saturday night. Photo taken in Bangkok by Korbphuk Phromrelha, The Nation.

All provincial governors have been told to brace for potential drastic measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Interior Ministry permanent secretary Chatchai Phromlert issued on Saturday (April 5 ) an urgent order demanding all provincial governors to have action plans ready for drastic measures if the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration steps up efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

According to the order, all governors must be ready to do the following:

▪︎ They have to prepare a local quarantine facility, including using private property for that purpose.

▪︎They must be ready to arrange makeshift hospitals, food and beverage stockpile, points for receiving donations and open channels for communicating with people.

▪︎They have to make people better understand the need to combat the virus, such as by convincing people to stay at home and avoid any kind of travel. Local officials and local leaders have to jointly lay out action plans and do a trial run on how to implement them.

▪︎They have to make a plan to prevent hoarding of goods and enforce the law strictly.

▪︎They have to have logistics action plans to ensure the transport of goods, consumer goods, and basic necessities. ▪︎They have to designate areas to hand out food and beverages to people in villages or local communities.

According to the daily report on the Covid-19 situation, Thailand’s total number of patients rose to 2,169, with 102 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period and three patients, including a foreigner, dying, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Sunday (April 5).

Earlier, Thai authorities had indicated that if the numbers continued to rise, curfew hours may be expanded from the current 10pm to 4am.

(source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...