Govt Eyes Offering Long Weekend Every Month Next Year

The government plans to add a long weekend to every month next year in a bid to stimulate the economy, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday.

For instance, he said, the Chinese New Year, which falls on Friday, February 12, can be made a public holiday, making the weekend longer.

He said the ministry will ask the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to let foreigners visit Thailand and arrange quarantine so they can leave their rooms but not the hotel.

However, he said, this can be considered once the new wave of infections has improved.

The Public Health Ministry is also expected to consider reducing quarantine days from 14 to 10, though the CCSA has yet to give it the go-ahead.

