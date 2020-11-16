Govt Offices To Close For ‘Tourism Boost’ Long Weekend

Government offices will close this Thursday and Friday (Nov 19-20) as both days have been declared special public holidays to help boost domestic tourism throughout the country.

The special public holidays, creating the coming four-day weekend, was approved by the Cabinet in September.

In that announcement, the Cabinet also approved another special long weekend in December, by moving the substitution day public holiday for National Father’s Day.

(Source: – Phuket News)

