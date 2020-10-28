Govt To Accelerate North-Eastern Traffic Infrastructure Construction

According to the government’s plan, the traffic infrastructure under-construction in the North-Eastern region will be a key tool to stimulate the economy, especially tourism and border trade, bringing benefits to people in the area.

General Prayut Chan-O-Cha, the PM has assigned the Minister of Transport, Saksayam Chidchob to follow up on the construction of roads, rail and air facilities in the northeastern region.

The infrastructure being constructed comprises the 196 kilometer-long Bang Pa-In – Nakhon Ratchasima Motorway, the 202 kilometer-long Nakhon Ratchasima- Khon Kaen road, the 6th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge Ubon Ratchathani-Salawan, which will interconnect with the dual-track and high-speed train systems.

As for the rail system, there will be a high-speed track from Bangkok-Nhongkai, 9 routes of dual-track rail, which will facilitate transport in from Bangkok to this region and within the region itself.

Meanwhile, the air transport development plan will upgrade 9 airports, comprising 5 airports dedicated to flights to neighboring countries, 3 airports for secondary-tourism cities and 1 airport for sports tourism promotion.

(Source: – NNT)

Like this: Like Loading...