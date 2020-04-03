Govt Will Impose 24-Hour Curfew If Covid-19 Situation Does Not Improve

Narumon Pinyosinwat

The government might take recourse to a 24-hour curfew within a week if the number of Covid-19 patients kept rising.

Government Spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said that a curfew from 10pm to 4am was imposed after it was found people were still leaving their houses, leading to a rising trend in Covid-19 cases.

The number of cases has been rising by an average of over 100 a day, and even though the government does not want to impose more stringent measures, a 24-hour curfew was still an option if the situation got worse, she said.

“The prime minister does not want to be tough on this matter. So, he has asked for more cooperation from the public to reduce their outdoor movement.

“Don’t leave the house if not necessary. Follow the social distancing measure, which people have not completely complied with,” Narumon said.

She said the premier understood that there were situations that required people to leave the house during a curfew, especially for medical personnel, bankers, delivery service and people who worked on shifts.

He wanted those people to prepare documents to show to the officials. Those who leave their residences without permission will face a legal penalty, she warned.

(Source: – The Nation)

