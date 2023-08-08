Grilling for love: Thai Teen’s Sizzle To Support Bedridden Mother Melts Hearts In Northeastern Thailand

A touching story has emerged from the Bua Yai district in Nakhon Ratchasima province. A 16-year-old Thai high school girl is making a heartfelt effort to care for her bedridden mother by selling grilled chicken. This resourceful and compassionate teenager aspires to become a nurse in the future, driven by her strong dedication to assisting others.

Recent news has highlighted the endeavors of a high school student named Ploy in the Kudjok area of Bua Yai district. Ploy has taken on the responsibility of selling grilled chicken to provide for her mother, who became bedridden after an accident at a construction site. Her mother, Kritkunthod, is 36 years old and suffered a debilitating injury in a construction accident in Bangkok, leaving her paralyzed. Ploy’s determination to help her family has led her to undertake various household tasks, such as caring for her mother’s daily needs, managing household chores, and even selling grilled chicken every day after school to cover expenses.

Before her mother’s accident, Ploy was already active in supporting her family, and she has now stepped up even more to manage the household responsibilities. In addition to caring for her mother, Ploy’s family consists of her 18-year-old brother and a younger sister who is in kindergarten. Their father works as a construction worker in another province and occasionally sends some financial support home.

Despite the financial challenges they face, Ploy remains resolute in her commitment to providing for her family. She has utilized her savings to purchase chickens for grilling, which she sells in the evenings. Her daily earnings, ranging from 100 to 200 baht, are used to purchase essentials like adult diapers and food for her family. However, on days when her earnings fall short, she is forced to bring her own packed lunch to school due to limited funds for daily school expenses, which can sometimes amount to as much as 50 baht.

Ploy’s dreams extend beyond her current struggles. She aspires to graduate from high school and pursue a career as a nurse, tending to the needs of the sick and infirm, much like the care she provides for her mother. For those interested in assisting Ploy’s family, they can reach out to the village headman at 087-0138247 or Ploy’s mother at 065-0903105.

