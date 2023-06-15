Heavy Rain Persists Across Thailand

Thailand is expected to experience significant precipitation today, with a high probability of flooding in Bangkok. Authorities are advising against engaging in boating activities during this time.

According to the Meteorological Department’s 24-hour weather forecast, the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand are currently being influenced by a moderate southwest monsoon system. Additionally, a trough is passing through Myanmar and northern Laos, intersecting with a low-pressure area in the Gulf of Tonkin. These weather conditions are accompanied by upper-level westerly winds moving across the North and Northeast regions, resulting in thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in certain areas.

In the Northeast region, approximately 40% of the area is expected to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, including provinces such as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, and Nakhon Ratchasima. Temperature ranges from 25 to 26°C as the lowest and 34 to 35°C as the highest, with a southwest wind blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometers per hour.

