Weather

Heavy Rain Warning Issued For July 16-20

ByRobert Haines

Jul 15, 2023

 

According to the meteorological department, there is a higher chance of increased rainfall throughout the country, with the possibility of localized heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 16 to 20. It is important for people to be vigilant as these conditions could lead to flash floods and overflow, particularly in areas near waterways and low-lying regions. Extra caution is advised during thunderstorms in the North, Northeast, Central regions (including Bangkok and nearby areas), the East, and the South.

During the mentioned period, the robust monsoon trough will shift towards the North, Northeast, and upper Central regions. Additionally, the strong southwest monsoon will continue to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the Southern part of Thailand, and the Gulf.

