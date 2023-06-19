North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Weather

Heavy Rainfall And Thunderstorms Persist In Thailand: Caution Advised For Monsoon-Affected Areas

ByRobert Haines

Jun 19, 2023

 

Parts of Thailand are still experiencing heavy rain and thunderstorms, and the Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for further rainfall. The southwesterly monsoon is affecting most areas, and caution is advised due to the potential dangers associated with the intense precipitation.

The current weather forecast for Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand includes a 24-hour warning. This is because the southwesterly monsoon is affecting the Andaman Sea, and there are low-pressure systems forming over northern regions of Vietnam. As a result, Thailand will experience thunderstorms and heavy rain, particularly in areas affected by the monsoon.

In the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds will generate waves ranging from 1 to 2 meters high. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, the waves may exceed 2 meters. It is recommended that individuals traveling by boat in these regions exercise caution and avoid sailing through areas with thunderstorms.

Northeastern Thailand has a 40% chance of thunderstorms and the possibility of heavy rainfall in certain areas such as Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. The lowest temperatures will range from 24 to 27°C, while the highest temperatures will range from 31 to 36°C.

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Weather

Dry Spell Dilemma: Thai Researchers Sound Alarm Over El Nino’s Thirsty Forecast

Jun 16, 2023 Robert Haines
Weather

Heavy Rain Persists Across Thailand

Jun 15, 2023 Robert Haines
Weather

El Niño Threatens Thai Agriculture With 5% Rainfall Drop And Water Shortages

Jun 14, 2023 Robert Haines

You missed

Weather

Heavy Rainfall And Thunderstorms Persist In Thailand: Caution Advised For Monsoon-Affected Areas

Jun 19, 2023 Robert Haines
Udon Thani News

Railway Worker’s Death In Booth Causes Train Delay In Udon Thani

Jun 18, 2023 Robert Haines
Isaan Region

Flora Of The Isaan Region

Jun 17, 2023 Robert Haines
Weather

Dry Spell Dilemma: Thai Researchers Sound Alarm Over El Nino’s Thirsty Forecast

Jun 16, 2023 Robert Haines