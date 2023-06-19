Heavy Rainfall And Thunderstorms Persist In Thailand: Caution Advised For Monsoon-Affected Areas

Parts of Thailand are still experiencing heavy rain and thunderstorms, and the Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for further rainfall. The southwesterly monsoon is affecting most areas, and caution is advised due to the potential dangers associated with the intense precipitation.

The current weather forecast for Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand includes a 24-hour warning. This is because the southwesterly monsoon is affecting the Andaman Sea, and there are low-pressure systems forming over northern regions of Vietnam. As a result, Thailand will experience thunderstorms and heavy rain, particularly in areas affected by the monsoon.

In the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds will generate waves ranging from 1 to 2 meters high. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, the waves may exceed 2 meters. It is recommended that individuals traveling by boat in these regions exercise caution and avoid sailing through areas with thunderstorms.

Northeastern Thailand has a 40% chance of thunderstorms and the possibility of heavy rainfall in certain areas such as Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. The lowest temperatures will range from 24 to 27°C, while the highest temperatures will range from 31 to 36°C.

