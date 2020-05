Heavy Rains May Flood Up To 30 Provinces, ONWR Warns

Since many provinces are at risk of flooding due to heavy rains, all reservoirs must be made ready to store as much water as possible, the Office of Natural Water Resources (ONWR) said.

“The Thai Meteorological Department expects a lot of rain from mid-May to October,” Dr Somkiat Prajamwong, ONWR secretary-general, said. “Hence, we also need to discuss with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the authorities of nearby provinces such as Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani about clearing their drainage systems.”

Provinces that may be flooded from May onwards are:

May: Chanthaburi, Trat, Phang Nga and Surat Thani.

June: Nakhon Phanom, Rayong, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Phang Nga, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

July: Nakhon Phanom, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Ranong, Chumphon, Phang Nga, Krabi, Phuket and Surat Thani.

August: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong , Chanthaburi, Ranong, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Krabi and Phuket.

September: Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, Rayong, Ranong, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun

October: Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

“Mekong River is expected to rise in July and two storms are expected to enter Thailand from August to October,” he added.

(Source: – The Nation)

