Himalayan Cherry Trees Bring Splash Of colour To Northeast

Himalayan cherry trees are bringing a splash of colour to Thailand’s northeast province of Loei. Over 100,000 of the trees are now brimming with blossoms, known locally as ‘tiger queens’ or ‘nang phaya sua kroang.’

A swarm of tourists is now visiting Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park to delight at the pink and red blossoms. The trees are spread across the park’s Phu Lom Lo mountains. One tourist said…

“Everyone should visit. The scenery is majestic as 80-90% of the Himalayan cherry trees have bloomed.”

Tiger Queens blossom once a year, usually in January and February.

Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park has now posted several photos and videos of visitors frolicking amongst the glorious clusters of pink trees.

Those eager to gaze upon the vibrant blossoms can reach Phu Lom Lo from Ban Rong Kla village in Phitsanulok province or the Phu Lom Lo visitor centre in Loei. The former route is 7 kilometres from the summit and takes about 15 minutes to climb. The latter is 15 kilometres away, and takes about 40 minutes (off-road cars are offered to transport customers to the peak).

More tourists have been taking the Loei route since it offers tourist service centres, large parking lots, and clean toilets, Nation Thailand reported.

A diverse variety of radiant, beautiful flowers has been drawing tourists to several north, northeast, and central provinces in Thailand in recent months amidst the cold season.

Last month, pink water lilies pulled hundreds of thousands of tourists to Udon Thani province’s Nong Han Kumphawapi lake.

In central Thailand, a field of cosmos flowers was open to tourists last month in the main city district of Lop Buri province.

In November, lush pink lotus flowers in the northern Nakhon Sawan province also drew tourists. Bueng Boraphet, a lake and swamp in the province, had an area of lotuses covering an area of over 100 rai.

