Household Electricity Users To Get Discounts From September To December

Thailand’s Committee on Energy Policy Administration (CEPA) agreed today (Monday) to help shoulder the burden on household electricity consumers through discounts from September until December, the period the fuel tariff (FT) will be hiked.

According to the committee, households which use no more than 300 units of electricity per month will get a discount of 92.04 satang per unit from September until end of December.

Households which use between 301-500 units per month will be given discount rates on step-by-step format, ranging from 15% to 75%. These users account for 89% of household users nationwide, or 80% of all users.

(Source: – Asean Now)

