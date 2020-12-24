Household Items To Stock During A Lockdown

Bangkokbiznews on Wednesday advised households to buy six items if a new lockdown is imposed to control fresh outbreaks of Covid-19.

The media outlet listed the following items to keep at home in case restrictions are tightened in the coming weeks:

Drinking water: Water is a basic necessity since failing to drink it for three successive days can be fatal. People are advised to buy a large pack of drinking water bottles from the supermarket.

Dried foods: Everyone should keep this item in storage at home while self-isolating. Dried foods can be consumed at home instead of ordering food online, so as to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Canned foods: Buying canned foods to cope with an emergency situation is a good idea, since they will last for a long time.

Chocolate: Flavonoid in chocolate can help relieve stress during the lockdown.

Beans: Beans can be consumed instead of meat as an important source of protein and a healthy diet option. Soybean is rich in protein, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and vitamin B.

Cereals: Cereals help fill the stomach, are easy to digest, and are affordably priced. Most importantly, family members of every age can eat cereals.

Covid-19 insurance policies: Bangkokbiznews recommends buying medical and other coverage against Covid-19. Policies with various different insurance plans and cheap premiums are available. People can buy up to two insurance policies per person.

(Source: – The Nation)

