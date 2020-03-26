How To Do 90 Day Reporting Online And By Post

To help try maintain social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand, Thai immigration is reminding foreigners that 90 day reporting can be done online and by mail.

Online

There is a long running topic about 90 day reporting online here.

However, for those that are not aware, the online 90 day reporting service is available here: https://extranet.immigration.go.th/fn90online/online/tm47/TM47Action.do – complete with online instructions and details other requirements

If you need assistance in using the online service, you can call the Immigration Services Hotline at 1178 or 1111

By mobile app

You can also complete 90 day reporting via the Android and iOS apps:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/th/app/imm-eservice/id1464624948

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=th.go.immigration.immeService&hl=en_us

By mail

The requirements for 90 day reporting by mail are:

Photocopy of passport pages with following pages front page showing name / surname / Passport No., etc. current visa last entry stamp of immigration last extension of visa

Copy of arrival/departure card TM. 6 (front and back)

Previous notifications of staying over 90 days (if any)

Completely filled in and signed notification form TM. 47

Envelope with 5 Baht stamp affixed and return address of foreigner for the officer in charge to send back the lower part of form TM. 47 after having received the notification.

This part must be kept for reference and for future notifications of staying over 90 days.

90 day reports by mail need to be sent by registered mail

Mailed report must be received within 15 to 7 days before the report date.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...