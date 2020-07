The Immigration Bureau is discussing the possibility of extending visa amnesty for foreigners stranded in Thailand, Foreign Ministry’s deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun said at the daily Covid-19 briefing on Friday (July 3).

The Cabinet’s last resolution was to grant an automatic visa extension for foreigners stranded here to stay until July 30.

Natapanu asked people to be patient, adding that the immigration bureau’s decision on the subject will be made public soon.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...