In Northeast Thailand, A Pretty Camping Site Js Being Offered For Free

In Thailand’s northeast Nakhon Ratchasima province, the Department of Rural Roads is letting tourists stay at a pretty camping site for free.

The site is located between markers Km18 and Km19 on Rural Road 3052 of Wang Nam Khiao district. It overlooks the Baan San Kamphaeng Reservoir.

There is a lane along the reservoir where people can walk, jog, and ride bicycles.

The site is also 6 kilometres away from a popular viewpoint where people go to see herds of wild bulls at the Khao Phaeng Ma Non-Hunting Area.

Those who plan to camp out at the site are required to register in person at the Wang Nam Khiao Rural Road Office.

Thailand’s weather is known to be scorchingly hot, but winter is the perfect time to go camping in some of the country’s beautiful scenic areas.

Last year, a campsite opened near the Doi Mon Mak mountain in Chiang Mai. Last month, hundreds of tourists crowded the summit of the 1,100-metre peak to watch the sunrise through the mountain’s misty fog.

The mountain now expects to see more visitors in the coming months, since Thais like the cool new year temperatures and the Covid-19 situation is improving, said the Mae Chaem district chief.

The district is also planning to build and upgrade tourism facilities at the mountain. This includes roads leading to nature treks, car parks, and campsite expansion.

Meanwhile, Khao Yai National Park has hotels that are perfect for “glamping” (glamorous camping) against the backdrop of the enticing wilderness. A popular spot at Khao Yai is the Lam Ta Kong viewpoint. Khao Yai is Thailand’s first national park. Due to the abundance of flora and fauna, it has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest mountain peak, also often draws many outdoor adventurers to its campgrounds. Doi Inthanon is 2,565 metres above sea level. Over 10,000 people ventured to Doi Inthanon over a three-day weekend in October.

