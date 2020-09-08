Infected DJ’s Work Places Failed To Maintain Basic Anti-COVID Measures

The three work places of the DJ, who is Thailand’s first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in more than 100 days, did not observe the basic preventive requirements of temperature screening, the wearing face of masks and social distancing and offered a “glass sharing” special menu, according to an investigative report by the CCSA.

The number of people in close contact with the infected DJ,traced by health investigators, has increased to 970, with 119 of them classified as being at high risk. 516 have been tested and 513 have been cleared of the virus, with the results of the remaining three still pending.

The Criminal Court, which the infected DJ visited, has the highest number of contacts, totaling 492, with 14 being listed as being at high-risk.

Meanwhile, Thailand today recorded one new COVID-19 case among returnees in state quarantine.

According to the CCSA, the new case is a 27-year old Thai office worker, who arrived in Thailand from India on September 1st, on the same flight as another passenger who was earlier found to be infected with the virus. He took the first test on September 5th, which showed a positive result, but without symptoms.

The new infection brings cumulative infections in Thailand, to date, to 3,445, with 3,281 recoveries and 58 deaths.

(Source: – Thai PBS)

