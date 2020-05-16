Inter-Provincial Buses Back On The Road On May 18

The state-run Transport Co bus operator will resume cross-country services between Bangkok and the North and Northeast on May 18 (Monday), one month after they were suspended to curb the Covid-19 contagion. Services to the South will start on June 1.

Services will resume to the North on seven routes: Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Chiang Rai, Bangkok-Uttaradit, Bangkok-Sarachit, Bangkok-Mae Sot, Bangkok-Lom Kao, and Bangkok-Khlong Lan.

Nine routes to the Northeast and East will reopen: Bangkok-Nong Bua Lamphu, Bangkok-Sakon Nakhon, Bangkok-Chiangkhan, Bangkok-Surin, Bangkok-Buri Ram, Bangkok-Kantharalak, Bangkok-Si Sa Ket, Bangkok-Surin (Rattanaburi), and Bangkok-Chanthaburi.

Services to the South will resume on three bus routes starting June 1: Bangkok-Koh Samui, Bangkok-Phuket and Bangkok-Trang.

(Source: – The Nation)

