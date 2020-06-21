International Flights To Thailand Won’t Resume Until September, Says Aviation Authority

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) has said it will be September before international flights to and from the country resume.

Even then manager Jula Sukhmanop said it would only be a minimal service if airlines offer one at all.

He was speaking after the CAAT met with Thai and foreign airlines to discuss the way forward after Thai airspace is expected to be fully opened and further restrictions eased.

Jula said much of the uncertainty comes because the Thai government and other governments around the world are yet to make up their minds about their regulations when it comes to the industry and matters such as quarantine.

Airlines are reluctant to resume operations before they get clear guidance.

Jula also said that even if airlines do start it will not be before September of this year and only then at a fraction of full capacity.

He expects most flying in Thailand to be on domestic routes, not international.

(Source: – Thai Rath)

