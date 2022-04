Isaan At Songkran: 6,000 Traffic Police Mobilized And 64 Kms Of New Road Open

INN reported on a meeting of the RTP to discuss what to do about Songkran policing in the lower area of Isaan.

The region 3 chief announced that 6,000 officers would be mobilized to take care of traffic in his region.

It was also noted that the use of the new motorway M6, would be expanded from the previous 36 kms to 64 kms to ease traffic in the holidays.

Instead of ending at Si Khio district motorists will be able to use the road until Kham Talay So.

