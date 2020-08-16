Isolated Heavy Rains Continue In North, Northeast

The heavy rainy spell in upper Thailand is slowly easing but isolated heavy rains continue on the eastside of the North and upper Northeast, the Thailand Meteorological Department forecast on Sunday (August 16).

People have been urged to beware of the severe weather conditions.

The moderate southwest monsoon covers the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while the low-pressure cell over Vietnam and the Bay of Tonkin is weakening, the department said.

Northeast: Very cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Buengkan and Nakhon Phanom provinces; minimum temperature 22-25°C, maximum 27-31°C; southwesterly winds 10-25kph.

(Source: – The Nation)

