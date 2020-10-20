It’s Official! First Batch Of Foreign STV Tourists Arriving From Shanghai Today – But No Red Carpet!

Thai media has reported that forty one foreign tourists will be on a flight from Shanghai to Suvarnabhumi (Bangkok) arriving at 5 pm this afternoon.

They are the first tourists on the much vaunted STV or special tourist visa scheme.

But there will be no special welcome for Spring Airlines 9C8579 because of all the screening and Covid-19 tests that have to be carried out, reported Manager.

Spring Airlines is a low cost carrier based in Shanghai. Daily News reported that the flight will also carry 30 Thai returnees.

Information from the Thai Transport Ministry cited by Daily News said that a further 100 STV tourists would arrive next Monday, the 26th from Guangzhou.

Today’s arrivals will face a long wait while various procedures are carried out at the airport before they are taken to a hotel in Bangkok for their 14 day quarantine.

There will be nose and mouth swabs between 3 and 5 days after arrival and further tests from the 11th to 14th days. They will effectively be prisoners in their rooms if information received by Thaivisa is anything to go by.

After the 14th they will be good to go – subject to tracking.

Daily News said that 1,200 – 1,600 passengers had been arriving recently at Suvarnabhumi per day.

The document they quoted from suggested that the transport ministry believed that the pandemic was easing throughout the world.

This statement comes on a day when the BBC had headlines about “cases rising rapidly in the US” and “Belgium facing a ‘tsunami’ of Covid cases”, notes Thaivisa.

There are ten foreign airlines either offering or about to offer flights into Bangkok’s airport, said the media.

There are daily flights on Emirates, Qatar (2) and Etihad, Cathay Pacific four times a week, and three per week on Singapore, Lufthansa, Swiss International and Austrian. In addition two flights a week from EVA (Taiwan) will operate from the 25th and KLM will also start on that day.

All arrivals so far had been similarly whisked off to 14 day state quarantine or ASQ.

Meanwhile Transport minister Saksayam Chidchob will not welcome the new arrivals today. He will be at the airport tomorrow, Wednesday, for an inspection visit.

He has told the six airports run by the AoT – namely Chiang Mai, Don Muang, Mae Fah Luang, Phuket, Hat Yai and Chiang Rai – to get Covid ready, according to Daily News.

