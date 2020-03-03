It’s Official Thailand Is Hot

Thai caption: Hot season comeback

It’s news that most tourists might be surprised to hear.

Thailand is now officially hot – as of last Saturday.

Most visitors to the kingdom could be forgiven for thinking that the old Thai joke about Thailand having three seasons – Hot, Very Hot and Extremely Hot – is not a joke at all.

The meteorological office issued an official announcement that the hot season began on Saturday.

February 29th marked the end of the cool season.

How do the weather boffins know this?

It is because the wind has changed direction.

Oh, and it’s getting more and more stifling with each passing day.

Expect the hot weather to get worse and worse until mid May, reported Sanook.

