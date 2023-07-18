Kalasin Police Officers Suspended Over Drug-Planting Allegations And Extortion Claim

A woman has filed a police complaint against five officers, alleging that they forcefully entered her room at a resort in Kalasin, northeast Thailand, with an intention to plant drugs. According to her account, they then took her away in a vehicle and demanded 50,000 baht for her release. The case is currently being handled, with two of the accused officers belonging to the provincial force and the other three from the local Na Mon station.

Suwan Chiewnawintawat, the commanding officer of the Kalasin Provincial Police, has revealed that the five accused officers have been temporarily suspended based on initial reports. A committee has been appointed to investigate the allegations under the commander’s orders.

The woman’s complaint has led to serious action, with both a provincial committee and a regional committee from the Provincial Police Region 4 conducting an inquiry into the matter. The aim of these committees is to ensure a fair and thorough investigation for all parties involved, as reported by KhaoSod. Suwan emphasized that if the investigation finds evidence of wrongdoing, the accused officers will face disciplinary and criminal consequences, assuring justice for both sides.

As part of the inquiry, Suthep Phuganha, the deputy commander of Mueang Kalasin Police Station, interviewed the victim after she lodged her complaint on July 11. Currently, the process of gathering evidence is ongoing, and the case of the five officers will be sent to the Kalasin Provincial Prosecutor within the week, following legal procedures.

Earlier, the victim had sought the assistance of a local reporter in Kalasin to share her story. However, she later expressed a desire to consult with a lawyer before proceeding further. Media attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful since then.

