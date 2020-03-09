Kasikorn Bank Stops Exchanging Foreign Cash

One of Thailand’s biggest banks has announced it is closing all its foreign exchange booths and will cease exchanging foreign cash in its branches, effective immediately.

The shock move from Kasikorn Bank (known locally as K-Bank) came in a directive issued at 5pm yesterday and is due to the Covid 19 – Corona virus outbreak.

The order says it is the bank’s “civic duty to act on this very important” issue.

No time limit was given for the closure. All staff who worked in the bank’s forex booths nationwide have been put on a 14 day quarantine and must stay home.

The bank said in a letter that entities such as the health ministry, bank of Thailand, airports authority and duty free giant King Power have been informed of the decision.

Last week Kasikorn closed their branch in Laem Chabang, Chonburi for 14 days after an infected Italian went into the bank.

(Source: – Thai Visa)

