Khon Kaen News. Hospital Tragedy

The main news this week was the tragic shooting of a nurse, aged 34 at Khon Kaen hospital in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A Sergeant from the Thai army shot his ex wife and then turned the gun on himself. The couple had a young son aged 7 who was at the scene and a daughter aged 3. The victims family were aware of the problems the couple were having and are obviously devasted.

The incident happened on the fourth floor of Khunakorn Building at Khon Kaen Hospital at around 1am on Thursday, Pol Col Preecha Kengsarikij, superintendent of the city police station, annouced.

The gunman was Sgt Maj Akkhaphon Phonphan, aged 35, attached to the 6th Calvary Division based in Khon Kaen. He arrived at the hospital, where his estranged wife Naphaporn Nakkiew, 34, worked as a nurse. He then shot her three times in the head, chest and right rib with a .38 pistol. The nurse died instantly, Police Col said.

The victim’s mother said that they were always arguing, that her daughter was repeatedly harrassed and threatened but she had to lose her daugther this time.

An increased police presence was noticeable throughout the city yesterday.

Khon Kaen Hospital is one of many hospitals in Khon Kaen but it is the main government, general hospital.

