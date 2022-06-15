North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Khon Kaen News

Khon Kaen Vientienne Bus

BySimon Holber

Jun 15, 2022

The Bangkok post reported yesterday that:

“The planned resumption of the bus service between Khon Kaen and Vientiane on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely because of problems on the Lao side, a Transport Company official said on Monday.”

Operated by the state-owned Transport Company and a Lao company,  the service was halted more than two years ago following the arrival of Covid-19.

The Bangkok post added that,

“With the pandemic receding, the two sides had agreed to resume the service on June 15. However, a Transport Company official at the Khon Kaen terminal, Siriporn Supaso, said on Monday it had been further delayed.

The Lao partner was not ready, citing the weakening of the kip currency from 250 to 450 kip per baht and the higher fuel prices, he said. The Lao side wanted the fare to go up by 20 baht.”

Of course it is still possible to get the bus up to Nong Khai from Khon Kaen then take the shuttle across. The direct was convenienient however, as it dropped you directly in the city, so no need for a shuttle bus and then taxi.

The reopening of the border is of course good news, not only for visa runs but also for buying duty free wines and lao bread and beer. Although you can buy the bread in Nong Khai of course and freeze.

By Simon Holber

Related Post

Khon Kaen News Latest News Thailand News

Khon Kaen News. Hospital Tragedy

Jun 10, 2022 Simon Holber
Khon Kaen News

Khon Kaen Opening Up Again Today.

Jun 1, 2022 Simon Holber
Khon Kaen News North East Thailand news Thailand News Udon Thani News

Cost of Living in North East Thailand.

May 29, 2022 Simon Holber

Leave a Reply

You missed

Khon Kaen News

Khon Kaen Vientienne Bus

Jun 15, 2022 Simon Holber
Thailand News

Covid Update 15 June 20222 – 263 New Cases, 18 Deaths

Jun 15, 2022 Robert Haines
Buriram News Culture

The Buriram Man Who Met Neil Armstrong

Jun 14, 2022 Simon Holber
Agriculture

Durian Thailand’s Top Export Earner, Outranking Rice And Rubber

Jun 14, 2022 Robert Haines