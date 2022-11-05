Khon Kaen Zoo Treats Tigers And Hippos To Loy Krathong Feeding Festival

Staff fromKhon Kaen Zoo in northeast Thailand held an untraditional Loy Krathong festival for their resident tigers and hungry hippopotami.

Loy Krathong translates to “floating banana tree trunk.” Traditionally, Thais celebrate the festival by making a buoyant decorative basket (Krathong) and float (Loy) it on a river. The Krathong floats away, along with all your worries, anger, and misfortunes.

At Khon Kaen Zoo, the staff dressed in traditional Thai clothing and made edible “Krathong” for its lucky tigers and hippos.

The carnivorous Indochinese tigers were presented with Krathong made from beef shabu, lettuce, carrots, butterfly pea flowers, and red flowers – not forgetting the Indochinese tiger’s favourites – poached eggs and omelette.

The Director of Khon Kaen Zoo Narongwit Chodchoi said the activity encourages the tigers to get some exercise as they have to dive in and swim around for their meaty treat. It also gives them some diversity in their diet.

According to Narongwit, the tigers can appreciate the beauty of the colourful Krathongs because tigers have exquisite vision and the ability to perceive colour

The hungry hippos, who prefer a herbivorous diet, swam around chomping on Krathongs made from a variety of fruits and vegetables. The staff said both the hippos and tigers were clearly delighted by the activity.

Khon Kaen Zoo prepared another Loy Krathong feeding activity for the animals on November 8. The public is invited to join in and float an edible Krathong to hungry hippos and tigers once more.

The director said the zoo has a traditional Loy Krathong atmosphere.

The zoo is open every day excluding public holidays from 8.30am – 4pm.

In August, Chiang Mai Zoo ran a hilarious emergency ostrich escape drill. A member of staff dressed as an ostrich – face paint and everything – and pretended he was an escapee giant bird.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related