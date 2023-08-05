Korat Candle Procession 66 Event Upstaged By Scene-Stealing Cat

The recent “Korat Candle Procession 66” event, known for its grand candle parade attraction, had an unexpected and delightful scene-stealer that captured the hearts of onlookers. A cat, seemingly unaware of the event’s order, took the spotlight and became the center of attention, leading to a wave of amusement on social media.

The celebration, held annually at the Suranaree Monument in Nakhon Ratchasima’s city center, concluded on August 1. The community gathers on Chumphon Road near the monument to commemorate the occasion of Buddhist Lent.

Outside the main procession, a TikTok post by user beebee_knt sparked amusement and warm comments. The video featured an amusing sight from the event—a perplexed-looking cat standing atop one of the intricate Lent candles. It remains a mystery how the cat ended up there amidst the parade, and the feline appears equally bewildered about its unusual perch. The short clip shows the cat hesitantly looking around, seemingly trying to find a way to gracefully descend from its comical position.

The cat’s utterly confused expression captivated many onlookers and resonated with cat enthusiasts, causing the video to go viral with a flood of amused likes and comments on social media.

This impromptu appearance by the cat at the “Korat Candle Procession 66” generated a playful response from viewers, with some making humorous remarks such as suggesting a “cat procession” or creating cat-shaped candles for future events.

