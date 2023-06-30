Korat Zoo’s New 25 Million Baht Spotted Hyena Enclosure Wows Visitors

The Korat Zoo in Nakhon Ratchasima has introduced a new attraction by unveiling a fresh enclosure for a group of spotted hyenas. Visitors can now enjoy a close encounter with these hyenas through the Sky Walk bridge.

Thanachan Kensing, the director of Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, formally introduced the newcomers – six spotted hyenas, aged 13 to 15 years old. The hyenas, imported from abroad, consist of three males and three females. They have been released into their newly constructed enclosure. The pack is led by the dominant female, Mangkut, accompanied by two females named Som-O and Chompu, and three males named Chatri, Jackson, and Vicky.

According to Thanachan, spotted hyenas are larger than common hyenas, weighing between 60 and 70 kilograms, which is approximately equivalent to a female lion. They have longer front legs than hind legs, resulting in their distinct sloping run, capable of reaching speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

Spotted hyenas possess strong jaw power and have the most powerful bite among land-dwelling carnivores, measuring up to 1,000 pounds per square inch. This enables them to easily crush and consume bones. These animals are skilled hunters and can take down larger prey. They are also known to scavenge from other predators, such as lions, which occasionally leads to confrontations, as reported by KhaoSod.

Spotted hyenas are commonly found throughout the African continent. They have footprints resembling those of dogs and are primarily active during the night, spending their days resting in caves to avoid the heat and sunlight.

The addition of the Sky Walk bridge aims to enhance visitors’ experiences and elevate the overall appeal of the zoo. The investment of 25 million baht (US$702,000) in the bridge aims to increase family engagement in zoo activities and promote wildlife conservation awareness.

To further improve animal welfare, the zoo encourages the public to support their efforts through donations. For more information, visitors can contact the zoo’s revenue, business, and public relations department at 083-3720404 or 044-934538, or visit the Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo Facebook page.

