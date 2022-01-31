Latest Accident Atats: 21 Dead Saturday As Drunk Driver Kills Road Worker

Daily News continued their campaign to raise awareness about the appalling carnage on Thailand’s deadly roads.

They reported that 21 people died in accidents on Saturday cautioning that the figure was low because agencies do not report death much at the weekend preferring to wait until Monday or Tuesday.

This brought the January fatality figures so far to 1,126 at the scene deaths. This compares to 1,134 in the same 29 days last year.

ASEAN NOW cautions that in reality the figures are much higher when deaths at or on the way to hospitals are added to the toll.

In the latest terrible accident an innocent road surfacing worker called Ekachai, 33, was killed by a 22 year old man in a Land Rover on the expressway in Klong Toei, Bangkok.

The young driver reeked of alcohol, said the media.

(Source: – Asean Now)

