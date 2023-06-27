North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Khon Kaen News

Lightning Tragedy: Son’s Search For Mother Ends In A Tragic Bolt From The Blue

ByRobert Haines

Jun 27, 2023

 

In a tragic incident in Khon Kaen, a son who was searching for his missing mother made a heartbreaking discovery. He found his mother’s lifeless body and a friend’s body in a neighboring hut near their cattle pen. The two individuals had been struck by lightning. Adding to the emotional impact of the story, a loyal dog was found guarding their bodies.

This shocking event took place near a towering Banyan tree, which has a history of being struck by lightning. The deceased individuals were identified as 66-year-old Malivan and 62-year-old Arun. Their bodies were found yesterday.

According to Arun’s son, Arnan Malaonad, he had noticed heavy rain and heard thunder and lightning around 3 pm but didn’t think much of it at the time. It wasn’t until around 7 pm that he became worried as his mother had not returned home. He went to the cattle pen at the village’s outskirts, where his mother would often take the cows for watering in the evening, to search for her.

Upon reaching the cow pen, Arnan was shocked to see the cattle still outside, refusing to enter the pen. He guided them inside and noticed his mother’s sidecar scooter parked nearby. When he looked into the nearby hut, he saw someone’s legs. Upon closer inspection, he discovered his mother’s lifeless body, as reported by KhaoSod.

Overwhelmed by shock, he composed himself and touched his mother’s body before rushing back to the village to seek help. When he returned, he found that other villagers had also arrived at the tragic scene.

The locals in the community are well aware of the Banyan tree’s history of being struck by lightning. This tragic incident not only claimed the lives of two villagers but also served as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by frequent storms in the region.

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Khon Kaen News

Ubolratana Dam Usable Water Drops 11% Amid Insufficient Wastewater Plants

Jun 12, 2023 Robert Haines
Khon Kaen News

Khon Kaen Zoo Conducts Health Check On Giant Turtles As Breeding Season Ends

May 31, 2023 Robert Haines
Khon Kaen News

Khon Kaen

May 31, 2023 Robert Haines

You missed

Khon Kaen News

Lightning Tragedy: Son’s Search For Mother Ends In A Tragic Bolt From The Blue

Jun 27, 2023 Robert Haines
Weather

Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Thailand Due To Monsoon Impact

Jun 27, 2023 Robert Haines
Health

COVID Infections Falling Steadily, Fewer Fatalities Over Past Month

Jun 27, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Global Gender Gap Index Reports Rise In Thailand’s Educational Attainment

Jun 26, 2023 Robert Haines