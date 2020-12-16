Local Elections In Thailand: Booze Ban In Place This Weekend

File photo for reference only

Pol Maj-Gen Yingyot Thepjamnong said at Royal Thai police HQ yesterday that RTP chief Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk had instructed the force to follow the statues of the election law prohibiting the sale and distribution of alcohol.

Jurisdictions are to ensure that the 2018 law, section 147, is followed to the letter.

Municipal council elections will take place on Sunday, 20th December and the booze ban takes effect from 6pm on the day before to 6 pm on the day of the election.

Therefore in areas where there are elections there will be a ban in place from 6pm Saturday to 6 pm Sunday.

Those who break the law – that includes organizing parties where alcohol is served – face six months in jail and/or a 10,000 baht fine.

Alcohol consumption at home is still permitted.

(Source: – Komchadluek)

