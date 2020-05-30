Lockdown Eased! You’re Free To Travel……But Without Freedom

Image: Sanook

Sanook published a story that effectively said people are now free to go on interprovincial travel in Thailand, but without total freedom.

For example you can travel to the beach – but you can’t go on it.

NSC secretary-general Gen Somsak Rungsita suggested that by and large people were free to travel about the kingdom but some provinces might be asking questions about why people were going there and how long they intended to stay.

“You can go…but not with total freedom,” he said.

Forget going on the beach just yet, he said, but World Heritage sites were all open.

The general reiterated that staying home was still best to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

But if you really needed to go, go.

(Source: – Sanook)

Like this: Like Loading...