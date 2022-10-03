Continuing the series of articles on the provinces of the North East region.

Loei is a city in the Isaan region of Thailand. Loei is a city surrounded by undulating mountain ranges whose fog-shrouded summits are abundant with flora. The well-known mountains are Phu Kradung, Phu Luang, and Phu Ruea.

The Province is located in the north-west of the region, bordering Khon Kaen and Nong Khai.

Loei is 520 km from Bangkok, covering an area of 11,424 km². The city’s population is roughly 23,000. It is a boundary (with Laos) province in the upper northeastern part of Thailand, on the bank of the Mekong River along the Phetchabun mountain range.

Its temperature is comfortably cool, with beautiful geographical surroundings, as well as unique cultures and traditions. In the cool season it can get decidedly chilly, one of the few parts of Thailand that ever gets down to 0 °C.

During the period of the Thai Kingdom of Ayutthaya, Loei was a small community in a prosperous empire. Later, the Lan Chang Empire became weaker, therefore, the community moved to be with Ayutthaya. During the reign of King Rama V of the Rattanakosin period, the community was upgraded to become Loei Province.

Things to doin Loei:

Chiang Khan District

On Mekong river with Laos on the other side, there is a one small town called Chiang Khan. Charming peaceful town surrounded by nice and kind people is one of a very popular destination for Loei province. Still preserve the local traditional culture and lifestyle with a nice weather throughout the year. It is suited for a slow-life travel as you can walk, eat, sleep and chill out around the town. Another unique is an old wood house of Chiang Khan village.

Phu Pa Po Phu Pa Po is located at Pha Wai village. The highlight is the viewpoint is 900m above sea level which allow us to see Phu Ho, which has a distinctive slope. In the winter period, Phu Ho summit will be covered by fog which make Phu Ho resembled Japan's famous Mount Fuji. That is why Phu Ho is well known in the other name as "Loei's Fuji Mount". For Phu Pa Po, because it is surrounded by many Po bamboo (one kind of bamboo), that is why it is called Phu Pa Po (Phu means mountain and Pa means forest). Along the way up to the top, there are a varied winter flora such as Bua Tong, Por Tuang, and there are many local agricultural field along the way. In the past, this place was the national reserved forest but some people invaded and did farming which damaged the area. Then the village headman, national forest chief and the villagers altogether tried to revive it back to normal state. And it became one of a popular conservative tourist spot nowadays. Phu Ruea National Park This national park shares the border with Laos which located almost 1,400 m above sea level. Phu Ruea means "Boat mountain", a name which inspired from a shape of a cliff at the peak. Also, there is a plateau on the top which looks like a ship bottom. Due to the top is very high, there is the cool climate around the year and also have been the coldest location in Thailand during the winter season for several years. Especially in the winter, the temperature may drop to freezing point that the glass dew drops can change to frost. Also, you may be able to see an endlessly foggy sea. This is a very popular spot for Loei, and many tourists will wake up early to watch the sunrise with this foggy sea. Thai Dam Cultural Village Thai Dam cultural village is located at Ban Na Pa Nat, 17km from Chiang Khan District. During the Hor war period, these Thai Dam people lived in Chiang Kwang, the city in Laos. After the war, they migrated to Thailand since King Rama the 5th reign. Most of them were the royal Thai Dam family. Since then, the Thai Dam people have been living in Thailand for more than a hundred year which their 4th generation are completely Thai citizen now. (Source: – Wikivoyage/Fallin live with Loei)

