Lunar Eclipse Will Occur On Loy Krathong Night In Thailand

ByRobert Haines

Nov 3, 2022

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand revealed that on Loy Krathong day (8 November 2022), a “lunar eclipse” shall occur. Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be seen with the naked eye, without protection.

 

This year, the lunar eclipse will occur from 15.02 to 20.56 hr (Thailand time), but during the first part, it will be below the eastern horizon.

 

The moon will emerge from the horizon at 17.44 hr, which is the beginning of the total eclipse when the moon will appear brick red. The maximum eclipse will end at about 18.44 hr, but the moon will still be in the Earth’s shadow for a couple of hours.

 

(Source: – Asean Now)

