A further post on the provinces of the North-East.

Maha Sarakham province lies in central northeastern Thailand also called Isan. Its neighbouring provinces are: Kalasin, Roi Et, Surin, Buriram, and Khon Kaen. The town of Maha Sarakham is the provincial capital.

Yhe province is a significant educational centre in the region, eaWith lots of educational institutes, the provirning it the nickname “Taxila of Isan” (Taxila was an ancient learning centre in India). Maha Sarakham is also the Buddhist centre of Isan, as many Buddhist Archaeological artefacts were found here, including a Relic of Lord Buddha in Amphoe Na Dun. Such evidence leads to the theory that the site was once the location of an ancient kingdom dating back over 1,500 years. A pagoda was built in Maha Sarakham to mark the glory days of Buddhism and to serve as a venue for important Buddhist rites in the region.

In addition to being a rather lively college town, Maha Sarakham is famous for its Historical sites, beautiful Buddhist temples and Buddha images, and exquisite woven materials, including handmade silk and cotton fabrics. Otherwise, the people of Maha Sarakham are primarily engaged in agriculture, the mainstay of the province’s economy.

Things to do in the province:

Kosamphi Forest Kosamphi Forest Park Acquiring total area of 125 rais (50 acres) in Tambon Hua Khwang, by Chi River, the park was established on October 1, 1976. The shady park is home to different big trees such as Yang, Tabaek (Lagerstroemia floribunda Jack) and Kathum (Anthocephalus chinensis (Lamk.) A. Rich.ex Walp.) whose canopies connect to each other. With natural pond and scenery, this park is home to different kinds of bird, big herd of crab-eating macaque, as well as rare golden crab-eating macaque.

Attractions in the park include.

Kaeng Tat (แก่งตาด) Rapids in Chi River is situated at north and east of the park. Base rock acquires wide area in the river. When the river descends between November and May, shallow water allows rapids to appear. It has beautiful setting around the area.

Lan Khoi (ลานข่อย) The terrain is occupied by toothbrush trees. Today, over 200 of them are bended into different shapes.

Crab-eating macaque (ลิงแสม) The animals make this park their home. There are two kinds of crab-eating macaques in the park, the grey and golden macaque.

Phra Ming Muang Buddha Phra Ming Muang Buddha images are the province’s most important Buddha statues.The images were carved in the Dvaravati style and are made of beautiful red sandstone. It is believed that the images have sacred powers, and can cause rain to fall during droughts and other important times.According to legend, a man carved the Phra Ming Mueang image, while a woman built the Phra Yuen Mongkhon image. Phra Yuen Mongkhon Buddha Image Phra Yuen Mongkhon Buddha Image Housed at Wat Phuttha Mongkhon, Tambon Kanthanrat, the statue from Dvaravati is a sacred icon of Maha Sarakham. Like Phra Phuttha Ming Mueang, the stature is carved from red sandstone. Legend says people in Kanthaarawichai has built Buddha images to ask for regular rain after drought. The men has built Ming Mueang Buddha image while the women has built Phra Yuen Mongkhon Buddha Image. After the images were completed, big celebration. Phra That Na Dun: Buddhist Park of Isan Located in Amphoe Na Dun, Phra That is in the area once was ancient town called Champa Si. Lots of archeological artifacts, such as Buddha images and Buddha amulet, are found and now kept in Khon Kaen National Museum, Khon Kaen province. The most significant items found was the stupa housing relic of the Lord Buddha kept in gold, silver, and bronze boxes. All of such precious artifacts, probably from the 8th-10th Century in Dhavaravadi era, were found inside a mini-size stupa. Thus, the government decided to set up Phra That Na Dun on 365-acre area to be Buddhist Centre of the region. Around the stupa are museum exhibiting Champa Si culture, antique, art pieces, and information of Champa Si ancient town, park and herb garden. (Source: – Various)

