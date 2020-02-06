Makha Bucha Day Celebrated February 8

This year, Makha Bucha Day (Buddhist All Saints Day) falls on Saturday, February 8. Since it falls on a Saturday, the official Thai holiday will be observed on Monday, February 10, when government offices, banks and many businesses will be closed.

This holy day commemorates the miraculous event when 1,250 disciples of the Buddha, Gautama Sakayamuni, traveled to meet with the Buddha with no prearranged agreement, at Weluwan Mahawiharn Temple in the area of Rachakhryha, India.

Devout Buddhists are expected to turn out in the thousands at local temples to conduct religious ceremonies.