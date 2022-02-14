Makha Bucha day is this upcoming Wednesday, alcohol sales ban incoming

By Adam Judd

Thailand-Makha Bucha day, one of the holiest Buddhist holidays, falls on this upcoming Wednesday, February 16th, in Thailand.

The day will be marked with many religious ceremonies and gatherings which have been allowed to continue this year despite Covid19 but with protective measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.

For those who don’t mark the religious holiday it is important to note that most government offices will be closed as well as potentially other private businesses. Additionally, this is a total alcohol sales ban day in Thailand, which includes supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels, and of course restaurants that sell alcohol.

(Source: – Asean Now)

