North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Khon Kaen News

Man Shot Dead Near Airport In Khon Kaen

ByRobert Haines

Oct 10, 2022

 

A man was shot dead yesterday near an airport in northeast Thailand. The man, 40 year old Phanom Thipratanamongkol, had worked as a mobile phone businessman. He was shot on the road leading to the entrance of Khon Kaen Airport.

Police found Phanom with a gold chain in one hand, and a pendant in the other. He had two bullets in his chest, and one in his stomach. Two bullet casings were found nearby, Matichon reported.

Witnesses who live nearby told police that Phanom and two other men had driven in separate cars and parked by the roadside at the entrance of Khon Kaen Airport early in the morning.

The witnesses said they heard someone yelling “get off!” Then there was a gunshot and Phanom ran. The assailant chased Phanom and fired another shot that killed him, before driving away.

Police said that the killing could have been over personal or business issues. The police said they were reviewing surveillance footage to track down the killer.

This news comes as Thailand is reeling from a massacre in another northeast province, Nong Bua Lam Phu. On October 6, a former police officer brutally murdered at least 37 people at a daycare centre.

Time will tell if more details emerge on the killing of Phanom Thipratanamongkol.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Khon Kaen News

Khon Kaen Police Give Residents Iron Rods To Protect Themselves

Sep 15, 2022 Robert Haines
Khon Kaen News Latest News Udon Thani News

TM6 Scrapped Temporarily

Jun 17, 2022 Simon Holber
Khon Kaen News

Khon Kaen Vientienne Bus

Jun 15, 2022 Simon Holber

You missed

Ubon Ratchathani

Flooding In Ubon Ratchathani Province Is Dangerous

Oct 11, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Cooler Weather Expected In Most Parts Of The Country From Wednesday

Oct 11, 2022 Robert Haines
Khon Kaen News

Man Shot Dead Near Airport In Khon Kaen

Oct 10, 2022 Robert Haines
Nong Bua Lam Phu

Nursery Mass Shooter Shoots Dead Wife Ad Child Before Killing Himself – Nong Bua Lam Phu

Oct 6, 2022 Robert Haines