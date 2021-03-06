Many Private Hospitals Ready To Offer Quick Covid-19 Jabs – Expect To Pay 2,000 Baht A Dose

Sources in the Thai business media have suggested that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will likely soon give approval for private hospitals to offer their own Covid-19 vaccinations.

The hospitals say there is huge demand – as much as 10 million doses – for people to pay rather than wait for the government to get its act together and jab people for free.

Hospitals are queuing up to offer the service – and of course make money in the process.

Some of the biggest names are among those interested.

They will present documentation to the FDA whereby they will act as legal importers of vaccine.

Among the hospital groups believed to be onboard are the Thonburi Group, Ramkhamhaeng Hospital, Bangkok Hospital (BDMS) and Kasemrat Group.

All manner of vaccine will be available including Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sputnik and Johnson and Johnson, suggested the sources.

Hospitals want to offer a variety to give patients choices.

A source at Thonburi suggested that they would buy vaccine at a cost of $17 to $40 a dose.

When the cost of sending it and service charges are added they expected to offer the vaccine to patients at 2,000 baht per dose.

Having the recommended two doses would therefore cost 4,000 baht or a little under 100 UK pounds or about $US 133.

